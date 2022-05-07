DA elects new Western Cape leadership in run up to 2024 elections | News24

The DA within the Western Cape has elected Tertuis Simmers, for the place of interim provincial chief.

The City of Cape Town’s security and safety mayoral committee member JP Smith has been elected interim deputy provincial chief.

The get together hopes to retain the Western Cape and produce the ANC under to 50% within the 2024 nationwide and provincial elections.

The DA within the Western Cape has elected new management throughout its provincial council on Saturday.

Party delegates from throughout the province elected an interim provincial chief and interim provincial deputy chief.

Tertuis Simmers, additionally the provincial Infrastructure MEC, stood unopposed for the place of interim provincial chief, whereas the City of Cape Town’s security and safety mayoral committee member JP Smith, was elected as interim deputy provincial chief on Saturday.

Also competing on the deputy chief poll was Meagan Goedeman, Wendy Philander, and Antionette Steyn.

Jaco Londt, the DA provincial chairperson, mentioned the newly elected leaders now had the accountability to make sure that all constructions within the get together had been geared towards spreading the message of its confirmed successes.

“Not only in our province, but also in communities in the rest of the country. We aim to retain the Western Cape and continue to be the DA’s flagship of good governance, and ultimately contribute to bringing the ANC below 50% in the next national and provincial elections in 2024,” he mentioned.

Londt added they had been assured that Simmers’ and Smith’s appointments heralded a brand new starting for the get together.

“We are confident that today brings a new beginning for the DA in the Western Cape and that our new leadership will take the party from strength to strength,” he mentioned.

Smith informed News24 the DA had a vital function to fulfil by way of giving South Africans the chance to flee an extra 5 years of ANC governance, which he mentioned South Africa might unwell afford.

“To achieve this we need to retain control of the Western Cape and gain control, possibly in coalition, of other provinces, with the overall goal of bringing the ANC below 50% at national level in 2024. This requires some actions in the Western Cape on a governance and political level over the next two years,” he mentioned.

Smith added he had communicated 4 components of that plan of motion to the delegates over the previous week and had already began working to make sure that they applied them.

“I was humbled today by the clear mandate granted by the delegates,” he mentioned.

DA Interim provincial chief, Tertuis Simmers, DA provincial chair, Jaco Londt and Matzikama Mayor, Councillor Van Der Hoven, welcoming councillor Christo Boks and chief of the PA in Matzikama, Brenden Owies, into the get together. News24 provided

Philander, who’s a member of the provincial legislature and chairperson of the DA Women’s Network (Dawn) within the province had beforehand contested for the place of provincial chief, however misplaced to former chief Bonginkosi Madikizela in 2020.

She misplaced once more to disgraced former MEC Albert Fritz following the unceremonious departure of Madikizela within the wake of a {qualifications} scandal.

In April, Simmers was formally elected DA interim provincial chief following the resignation of Fritz earlier this yr. Fritz, who served as social growth MEC, resigned from his place because the get together’s chief within the province.

Allegations of sexual misconduct had hovered over Fritz for the previous month.

Earlier this week, the DA welcomed two new members from the Patriotic Alliance (PA) from Matzikama municipality simply after the get together ditched the DA following a large fallout.

PA Matzikama chief Brenden Owies and councillor Christo Boks had been welcomed to the DA at a press convention on Tuesday.