DA leader John Steenhuisen lands in Ukraine | News24

DA chief John Steenhuisen is visiting Ukraine.

He needs to see the scenario for himself.

Steenhuisen mentioned the knock-on results of the warfare have been additionally felt in South Africa.

DA chief John Steenhuisen is in war-torn Ukraine on a fact-finding mission.

Steenhuisen introduced on Sunday he arrived in Lviv within the west of the nation, from the place he would embark on a six-day tour of Ukraine – primarily across the capital, Kyiv.

“Over the course of the next week, I will be visiting refugee camps as well as meeting with various mayors, governors, business leaders, students and ordinary Ukrainian citizens to see, first-hand, the effects of the Russian invasion and the ongoing occupation of parts of Ukraine. In the era of fake news and propaganda, this is the only way to truly know what is happening,” he mentioned in assertion.

He mentioned the aim of his journey was to see for himself what was taking place in Ukraine.

“We owe it to the people of Ukraine to tell the unfiltered truth about what is taking place there so that the world can stand united in bringing this injustice to an end.

DA Leader, @jsteenhuisen, meets with the Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, and the Governor, Maksym Kozytskyi as part of his first day in Ukraine. ????Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has a knock-on effect globally.We dare not pretend that this is a war that has nothing to do with us. pic.twitter.com/LfP7coUJGh — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 1, 2022

“It can be essential to keep in mind that we dwell in a super-connected world the place disruptions in a single half trigger main ripples in every single place else.”

READ | Ramaphosa’s call to Zelensky a ‘very strong signal to Putin’ – Ukrainian ambassador

According to Steenhuisen, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine isn’t a European drawback, however a world drawback.

“The knock-on impact of this warfare on our personal gasoline, maize, cooking oil and fertiliser costs will attain deep into the pockets of poor South Africans who can already not make ends meet,” he said.

“We dare not faux that it is a warfare that has nothing to do with us. And we dare not faux that remaining ‘impartial’ on this scenario is admirable. When we’ve clear and plain proof of injustice, we owe it to the victims to select a facet and converse out.”

Today, DA Leader, @jsteenhuisen arrived in the city of Lviv in Western Ukraine from where he will embark on a six-day tour of various parts of Ukraine to see, first-hand, the effects of the Russian invasion and the ongoing occupation of parts of Ukraine.#JohnVisitsUkraine pic.twitter.com/MIAN366Yos — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 1, 2022

After Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the DA spoke out in solidarity with Ukraine while condemning the invasion.

The ANC-led government has tacitly supported Russia under the guise of neutrality, which has drawn criticism from Ukraine at the UN.

However, almost two months after speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Cyril Ramaphosa recently spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.