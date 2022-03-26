Da Silva’s WIndies ton frustrates England

Wicketkeeper Josh Da Silva has scored a maiden Test century as West Indies earned a useful first-innings lead of 93 over England on day three of the deciding match of the sequence in Grenada.

In a unprecedented morning session on Saturday, West Indies added 65 to their in a single day whole after resuming play with a lead of 28 and with simply two wickets in hand.

It took greater than two hours for a annoyed England to lastly prise them out for a complete of 297 because the match began to slide away from Joe Root’s males.

Da Silva, trying way more succesful with the bat than your common No.8, added 46 to his in a single day rating, ending unbeaten on 100.

The 23-year-old from Trinidad displayed a confidence matched by his competence.

Making practically all his runs on the legside, he introduced up his century with a Twenty20 model slash for 4 straight down the bottom from Craig Overton.

Da Silva was understandably ecstatic, and with the very subsequent ball gave the impression to be out caught-behind.

Seemingly satisfied he had nicked the ball, Da Silva referred to as for a overview solely as a result of it was the ultimate wicket and there was nothing to lose.

He walked off the sector and was as shocked as anybody when he needed to return after the overview confirmed the ball had missed the bat and struck his hip as a substitute.

Overton’s mood boiled over in an alternate with No. 11 Jayden Seales, however issues calmed down and captain Root, of all individuals, lastly ended the innings when he had Seales caught-and-bowled for 13 within the subsequent over.

The England wickets had been shared round by the tempo assault, with Chris Woakes selecting up 3-59, whereas Saqib Mahmood, Ben Stokes and Overton claimed two apiece.

Mahmood was maybe the decide of the England assault in solely his second Test.

He bought the primary breakthrough on Saturday, snaring Kemar Roach caught down the legside by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for 25.

Mahmood ought to then have had the ultimate wicket of Seales lbw with West Indies on 245, however the umpire turned down the enchantment and England didn’t have any opinions left after blowing all of them beforehand.

To add insult to damage, the ball flicked extensive of the ‘keeper for 4 leg-byes.

Seales later hoisted Jack Leach for six over long-on.

In an odd match up to now, the tailenders have compiled many of the runs for each groups within the first innings.

England placed on 137 runs for his or her remaining three wickets, whereas West Indies greater than matched that effort, including 169 runs with their final three partnerships.

The first two Tests of the Caribbean sequence had been drawn, leaving every thing up for grabs in Grenada.