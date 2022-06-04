DA wants SARS and SARB to probe $4m theft at Ramaphosa’s farm | News24

The DA needs SARS and SARB to analyze President Cyril Ramaphosa’s multimillion-dollar theft allegations.

The Presidency confirmed {that a} theft had taken place at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo on or round 9 February 2020.

The incident got here to mild after former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser made the revelation on Wednesday.

The DA has referred to as on the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to analyze allegations of a theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm.

On Friday, DA chief John Steenhuisen addressed two letters to SARS and the SARB over Ramaphosa’s $4 million theft claims.

In the letter to SARS, Steenhuisen mentioned the incident had raised a number of issues within the public area regarding tax compliance within the transaction that led to the president buying $4 million (about R62 million) in money.

He mentioned:

It is subsequently crucial for the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to probe this matter, to each decide if this quantity was declared to SARS and if the transaction had tax implications, by way of each the Income Tax Act and Tax Administration Act.

Steenhuisen added it was important for the safety of the rule of legislation, and for tax morality, that taxpayers see that the legislation and laws have been utilized equally to all residents, and that there was no particular remedy for these in energy.

Addressing the SARB, the DA mentioned contemplating that laws and change controls by the financial institution restricted the quantity of international change an individual could maintain, monitored illicit monetary flows, and set necessities regarding the give up of international forex, it was important for each the upkeep of the rule of legislation and equality earlier than the legislation that this matter was probed.

“It is also required in terms of the Currency and Exchanges Act of 1933 and appropriate regulations in terms of the Act,” the letter reads.

“Considering that the SARB has consistently enforced its regulations, having been applied to individuals trading in cryptocurrency, online gambling, and other relevant violations without fear or favour, it is essential that the SARB apply these regulations equally, and investigate all violations thereof, in the case of President Ramaphosa’s possession of the abovementioned sum.”

This was not the earnings from one of many many profitable auctions of uncommon sport within the province, however that of a deal between the president and personal breeders or buyers.

This was not the earnings from one of many many profitable auctions of uncommon sport within the province, however that of a deal between the president and personal breeders or buyers.

The multimillion-dollar theft got here to mild after former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser issued a press assertion on Wednesday alleging that, on 9 February 2020, a housebreaking had taken place on the Limpopo farm.

He opened a case on the Rosebank police station, claiming Ramaphosa had hidden the incident from police and the taxman and, in line with the assertion, he had offered police with video proof of the theft.

Fraser alleged the suspects have been caught, kidnapped and interrogated, and he believed crimes of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and cash laundering have been dedicated.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe later confirmed a case had been registered and that “due processes” would comply with.

