DA Western Cape elect new leader after dramatic Albert Fritz exit | News24

The DA within the Western Cape has rubber-stamped the election of Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers as interim chief.

Simmers has been performing as interim chief because the resignation of former provincial chief Albert Fritz earlier this 12 months.

In May, the social gathering is predicted to elect an interim deputy provincial chief.

According to DA Western Cape provincial chairperson Jaco Londt, Simmers was the one nominee for interim provincial chief.

“A huge responsibility rests on your shoulders with the 2024 elections around the corner. The position for interim deputy provincial leader will therefore be contested at the provincial council on the 7th of May,” Londt mentioned.

Fritz, who served as social growth MEC, resigned from his place because the social gathering’s chief within the province.

Allegations of sexual misconduct had hovered over Fritz for the previous month.

Fritz, his spokesperson, Wade Seale, the pinnacle of the neighborhood security ministry, David Abrahams, help officer Michael Kwaaiman, and one other official, Lazola Ndubela, had all been suspended, pending the investigation.

It is known the complainants – most of whom have been interns in Fritz’s workplace and others concerned within the Expanded Public Works Programme – implicated a number of colleagues who labored within the division in alleged acts of grooming and intoxicating victims earlier than they have been allegedly sexually abused.

Advocate Jennifer Williams was appointed to move an impartial investigation into the allegations towards Fritz.

A scathing report launched by Williams discovered “sufficient credibility” within the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse levelled towards the previous MEC.

Fritz maintained all the ordeal of the previous two months was because of a political marketing campaign to assassinate his character and guarantee his departure from each political workplace and the chief.