Dabang Delhi KC beat Patna Pirates to become PKL Season 8 champions | Pro-Kabaddi-League News – Times of India

BENGALURU: Dabang Delhi Ok C clinched the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 trophy by eking out an in depth 37-36 win over Patna Pirates within the summit conflict right here on Friday.Delhi’s star raider Naveen Kumar (13 factors) and all-rounder Vijay (14 factors) secured Super 10s as they overcame a troublesome problem from three-time champions Patna Pirates.Patna had an uncharacteristically poor evening within the defence with the likes of Mohammadreza Shadloui and Sunil committing far too many errors.

The Pirates, nonetheless, had an opportunity to stage the scores within the remaining transfer of the match, however Naveen evaded the defenders to cross the baulk line and win Delhi their first VIVO PKL trophy.

The match had a excessive depth begin with each units of raiders choosing up factors. The defences opted for a cautious strategy and conceded simple Bonus Points. Sachin’s tempo brought about troubles within the Delhi defence whereas the Patna defenders stayed away from tackles on Delhi’s Naveen Kumar.

Mohammadreza Shadloui clinched the primary profitable deal with within the seventh minute and despatched Naveen Kumar to the dugout. That helped Patna get a person benefit on the mat they usually transformed it into an ALL OUT by the eleventh minute.

The Pirates opened a four-point lead however Delhi instantly staged a fightback with Sandeep Narwal tackling Sachin efficiently.

Delhi matched Patna blow for blow however Sachin’s intelligent raids helped the Pirates evade an ALL OUT.

Both left corners — Delhi’s Joginder Narwal and Patna’s Shadloui — made uncanny errors. It turned a cagey affair within the remaining minutes of the primary half with each groups not desirous to make errors. The scores had been 17-15 on the interval with Patna within the lead. Both the groups had simply two profitable tackles every within the first half.

Naveen and Sachin opened the second half with profitable raids. But Delhi’s skilled defence ensured they inched nearer to inflicting an ALL OUT within the early minutes.

But raider Guman Singh clinched a two-point raid within the sixth minute after the break to assist Patna, who had their backs in opposition to the wall.

Shadloui then backed it up with a deal with on Naveen Kumar. Patna thought that they had modified the stability of the match however Delhi’s all-rounder Vijay secured a three-point Super Raid to maintain the stress.

The scores had been stage at 24-24 with 10 minutes remaining within the remaining.

Naveen clinched his Super 10 instantly after the primary day trip.

Delhi continued to dominate the mat and inflicted an ALL OUT with six minutes remaining to open a two-point lead.

Vijay adopted it up with a two-point raid for Delhi as they sensed a possibility to take the match fully away from Patna.

Patna’s defence, particularly Shadloui, was having an unusually poor evening and the crew conceded one other three-point Super Raid with three minutes left within the match. The all-rounder picked his Super 10 within the course of.

Shadloui turned raider within the remaining minutes to choose up factors to make it a one-point match within the final raid of the match. But Naveen stored calm and crossed the baulk line to clinch the match for Dabang Delhi KC.