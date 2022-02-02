Dabur Q3 Net Profit Rises 2.19% To Rs 504.35 Crore

Dabur India has reported a 2.19 per cent enhance in consolidated third quarter internet revenue

New Delhi:

Homegrown FMCG main Dabur India Limited on Wednesday reported a 2.19 per cent enhance in consolidated internet revenue to Rs 504.35 crore for the quarter led to December 2021.

The firm had posted a consolidated internet revenue of Rs 493.50 crore within the October-December quarter a 12 months in the past, Dabur India mentioned in a BSE submitting.

Its income from operations rose by 7.8 per cent to Rs 2,941.75 crore in the course of the quarter below evaluate as in opposition to Rs 2,728.84 crore within the corresponding quarter of the earlier fiscal.

Commenting on the outcomes, Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra mentioned, “The overall operating environment remained challenging throughout the quarter with unprecedented inflation of 13 per cent and subdued consumer sentiments. We have mitigated the impact of inflation partially through calibrated price increases and cost-saving initiatives. Despite these macro-economic headwinds, Dabur remained focused on rolling out consumer-centric innovation that expanded the total addressable market.”

Dabur’s whole bills have been at Rs 2,388.53 crore, up 7.65 per cent in third quarter of 2021-22, as in opposition to Rs 2,218.68 crore of the final 12 months.

During the quarter, Dabur’s income from the patron care enterprise section was up 4.13 per cent to Rs 2,543.23 crore as in opposition to Rs 2,442.18 crore within the year-ago interval.

Revenue from the meals enterprise was up 39.14 per cent to Rs 329 crore as in contrast with Rs 236.45 crore within the year-ago interval.

However, its retail enterprise was up 29.48 per cent to Rs 27.49 crore from Rs 21.23 crore within the corresponding interval of the earlier 12 months.