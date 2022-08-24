Dad, 2-year-old girl sing Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani’s Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh in viral video

The song Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh which was launched within the 12 months 2019, has been successful ever since. Sung by Vishal Mishra, this track was picturised on actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani who performed the lead roles on this movie. But a video that had gone viral within the 12 months 2020 has as soon as once more made waves on social media. The video showcases how a two-year-old child woman and her father could be seen jamming to this track collectively. A YouTuber named Indranil Choudhury posted this video on his channel in 2020, the place he at present has over 31,000 subscribers. He has shared the video with a caption that explains what could be seen on this video. Part of it reads, “Jamming with my kid on Kaise Hua. Wait for it!”

The video was additionally recently shared on Twitter by a girl with the username of Shivani Rai the place this video has obtained over 6.23 lakh views on it as of now. She has captioned this video that she has reshared on her Twitter deal with with, “The little girl saved all her energies for Kaise Hua.” She has additionally tagged the unique creator within the replies to this tweet and added an emoji of a smiling face with tears in its eyes within the caption.

The video has over 72 lakh views on it as of now and has additionally obtained numerous feedback on it since June 11, 2020 – when it was posted.

“The little girl put her soul in singing. ..this just made my day,” posted a person. ”Everyone appreciated that cutie one…..however really her father’s voice was additionally rattling good,” wrote one other. “So so so adorable….the look she and her dad gave after completing the song is so cute. Go girl!” identified a 3rd.