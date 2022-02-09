Dad defends teaching assistant who had sex with 14yo

The dad of a educating assistant who had intercourse with a 14-year-old boy in a grocery store automobile park has defended his daughter, saying “she just wanted to help”.

The dad of a UK educating assistant who had intercourse with a 14-year-old boy in a grocery store automobile park has defended his daughter.

Jason stated Hannah Harris, 23, “just wanted to help” when she began working at a faculty in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire in 2018, The Sun reports.

The educating assistant was discovered responsible on Monday of sexual exercise with a toddler – after she posed as “his girlfriend’s mum” to cover their relationship.

Jason has backed his daughter following her conviction – and claims the household plan to launch an attraction.

“We are fully supporting her,” he stated, chatting with The Sun solely from his dwelling in Bedfordshire.

“We’re not giving up on her. I don’t believe what came out in court. We are talking to her solicitor at the moment about appealing. She shouldn’t have been doing that job.

“She was too young. She was in that job because she wanted to help people, that’s what she does, she helps people. She’s very, very good natured. Anyone she’s ever worked for before and still working for now speak very highly of her. And she is still working now.”

Harris was convicted of getting intercourse with the boy in a Wilko automobile park.

She had posed because the mum of the sufferer’s fictional girlfriend – who she named “Kayla” – and spoke to his mother and father about their relationship.

She stated her title was Olivia and he or she lived in Baldock, Hertfordshire.

In one textual content Harris wrote, “Seems Kayla and … (the boy) are getting on well, so I am happy to ferry them around.”

Harris was caught out in January 2020 when the boy’s older brother discovered.

The boy admitted “Olivia” and “Kayla” have been fictional.

Harris, from Henlow, Bedfordshire, denied 4 prices of sexual exercise with a toddler in December 2019 and January 2020.

She was discovered not responsible on three of the 4 prices.

They have been alleged to have taken place twice on Dunstable Downs and as soon as at her dwelling.

Prosecutor Simon Wilshire advised St Albans Crown Court, “Both parents believed they had spoken to Olivia on the phone and his mum had exchanged texts.

“The names Kayla and Olivia were fictions to hide the fact they were meeting up. The parents were in fact talking to Ms Harris as that was the number they had been given for Olivia.”

Mr Wilshire added, “When the parents became aware, they realised they had unwittingly facilitated the contact. They had been duped by the boy into the belief he was seeing someone of his own age.

“As a teaching assistant at his school she (Harris) would have known his age – such activity is a criminal offence regardless of whether he believed himself to be a willing party.”

Harris was first employed in 2018 within the IT division on the faculty and moved to develop into a educating assistant in 2019.

When questioned by the police, she claimed the primary contact was initiated when he despatched her an Instagram message.

She stated she replied and communication continued – till she agreed to satisfy him exterior faculty hours.

After the decision, defence barrister Julia Flanagan stated Harris was now in a steady relationship.

She stated there had been considerations for her psychological well being, however she had returned to working in IT.

Judge Caroline Wigin bailed Harris, who cried within the dock, for sentence on March 9. She should abide by a curfew between 7pm and 7am.

The choose stated she may also should register as a intercourse offender and advised her, “The sentence is inevitably going to be custody.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission