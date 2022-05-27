Dad dragged for hitting son’s new suit with water balloon before interview

The internet has dragged a father who pulled a prank on his son earlier than his job interview in a brand new put up going viral on social media.

Published to Reddit‘s widespread r/AmITheA**gap discussion board, stylized AITA, a person underneath the username u/ads_ver1383 posed the query, “AITA for what I (18M) told my dad after I got tired with his stupid pranks?” The widespread put up has over 6,000 upvotes and 1,000 feedback.

The Redditor begins his story by explaining that his father has been pranking him and his household for years.

He wrote, “It used to be dumb annoying stuff like giant fake spiders/roaches in the fridge or around the house, hiding in the shower to scare one of us. But honestly he taking it too far.”

The widespread day for pranks is usually April 1—often known as April Fool’s Day. In a research accomplished by YouGov, they requested 4,000 individuals over the age of 18 in the event that they discover April Fool’s Day pranks amusing or annoying. When totaled, 46 % discovered these pranks amusing and the opposite 41 % discovered them annoying.

The authentic poster (OP) began itemizing off more moderen pranks his father pulled on him together with placing whipped cream in his sneakers, hiding his garments round the home and even messing along with his son’s dietary restrictions.

The OP, in addition to the remainder of his household, was upset with OP’s father so he stop the pranks for some time. The OP admitted that every one the pranks makes him not wish to be round his father.

He wrote, “All this week I’ve had job interviews lined up since I’ll be able to start working full time after I graduate in a couple weeks. I even bought a whole suit and tie to look more professional. Before I was leaving he ask me to help him take groceries out of the car cause he had to go to the bathroom.”

“Instead he dropped a water balloon on me from the window when I was coming back in. For the first time I was ready to cuss him out that’s how mad it got me. It made me more pissed because he was laughing recording it on his phone telling me not to get too mad and I can use one of his shirts for my interview, “he continued.

The OP was upset attributable to buying the go well with along with his personal cash and he was about to go away for the interview when the prank occurred. The Reddit consumer did not use any curse phrases when speaking along with his father, he did nevertheless inform him that his pranks have been the explanation he wasn’t going to listen to from him after the OP strikes out. The OP was critical to his father as he advised him he could be blocked.

Since the argument, his father hasn’t been chatting with him. The OP’s mom advised him that he actually upset his father and harm his emotions and it is “his way of trying to have fun” with them. He admits that he is fed up with the pranks.

The Reddit group was fast to defend the OP.

“[Not the A**hole] I’d hate to grow up in an environment like that and I’d be cutting ties too. The fact that he knew you had interviews and had brought your own suit and then just chucked a water balloon on you is a selfish and horrible thing to do. He’s made a choice, his desire to make himself laugh at other peoples expense has ruined your relationship and you want to cut ties. He can pout about it all he wants,” u/CrystalQueen3000 acquired the highest remark with over 10,000 upvotes.

U/fizzbangwhiz exclaimed, “[Not the A**hole]. Your dad is a child. He’s been consistently ignoring your boundaries and your feelings for your whole life and now he’s moved on to trying to sabotage your job interviews? Who cares if you hurt his feelings once, after he’s been hurting your feelings for years?”

“I don’t blame you at all for your reaction.You have been telling him for years that you don’t like his pranks and he chose to ignore you until you yelled at him; that’s on him,” they continued.

“OP, I’m so sorry that you have been experiencing this and that you are not safe with a person who is supposed to love and protect you. Your response is entirely reasonable – if your father won’t respect you and your wishes, what else are you supposed to do?[Not the A**hole],” u/nutellacupcakesftw wrote.

Newsweek reached out to u/ads_ver1383 for remark.