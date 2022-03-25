Dad dresses up as Luisa for daughter’s Encanto-themed birthday party

One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet after a video displaying him dressed up as a personality from the movie Encanto was posted on-line. This is a heartwarming story of how a father dressed up as Luisa for daughter’s celebration. The submit is so candy that it’s going to depart you grinning from ear to ear.

Instagram person Whitney Stilwell posted the video. “And Daddy of the Year Award goes to…,” reads the caption posted together with the video.

The clip opens to point out the dad strolling out of a room completely acing the look of Luisa from Encanto. Text inserts within the video additionally clarify why he dressed up within the costume. “For her Encanto themed birthday party, the birthday girl assigned each family member a role from the movie. Roles were assigned based on who reminded her most of the characters. Of course there was No question what part her Daddy would play! And there is no way this guy would have done this for anyone else! Can we give it up for DADDY OF THE YEAR?!!”

We gained’t give away all the things what the video exhibits, so have a look:

The clip, since being posted, has gathered tons of feedback from folks. “I am crying,” wrote an Instagram person. “Amazing,” posted one other. “This is the best thing ever!!!!,” commented a 3rd. “Love this! Good job dad!” expressed a fourth.

This is, nevertheless, not the one celebration associated submit that Stilwell shared. Take a have a look at these photographs that will depart you saying aww – and that too repeatedly.

What are your ideas on the video and the photographs?