Dad may be charged after boy accidentally shoots, kills mom

Police say the daddy of a 3-year-old boy who unintentionally shot his mom to loss of life in a Chicago suburb will possible face gun prices

CHICAGO — The father of a 3-year-old boy who unintentionally shot his mom to loss of life in a Chicago suburb has been detained and can possible face gun prices, the group’s police chief mentioned Monday.

Dolton Police Robert Collins Jr. mentioned investigators have been working with prosecutors from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s workplace to find out the precise prices however that there was no indication that he fired the weapon and even knew the boy was holding the weapon on the time of Saturday’s capturing.

“We do not have anything to indicate that the dad fired the weapon so the avenue we are pursuing is that the gun was his responsibility,” Collins mentioned of the daddy whose identify has not been launched. He added that he anticipated prices can be filed by Monday night time or Tuesday morning.

Collins mentioned investigators have already decided that the daddy legally owned the weapon however didn’t have a hid carry allow he would have wanted to hold it within the car.

The capturing occurred round 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police mentioned the household was sitting inside their automobile — the daddy within the driver’s seat, the mom within the passenger seat and the boy in a automobile seat within the again — exterior a Food 4 Less retailer in the neighborhood about 20 miles south of Chicago when the boy discovered the weapon.

“He somehow got ahold of the gun and began playing with it in a playful manner, pointed the gun and fired the shot,” Collins mentioned. A bullet struck 22-year-old Daejah Bennett within the neck, the chief mentioned. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the place she was pronounced useless.

Collins mentioned detectives performed what is known as a forensic interview with the kid. An individual who focuses on speaking to youngsters interviewed the boy and through that interview, “The little one mentioned he was the one who fired the gun,” he said. “We are confident he fired the gun.”

“This is just such a tragedy,” he said.

The shooting was the latest example of an all too familiar story in the United States: A child finds a gun and inadvertently fires it.

According to a leading gun control advocacy group, Everytown for Gun Safety, in 2020, unintentional shootings by children under 18 years old left 142 people dead and 242 wounded.

In 2021, the number of deaths climbed to 154 and the number of people wounded rose slightly to 244. And, according to the group, 16 people have been killed and 29 have been wounded in these shootings so far this year.

According to a 2021 report that examined a six-year-period ending in 2020, the group suggested a number of factors have contributed to a significant increase in these shootings in recent years.

“In 2020, gun sales surged 64 percent, and this rise—coupled with school and childcare center closures as a result of the pandemic—has increased the risk for all household residents: the number of unintentional shooting deaths by children was 31 percent higher from March through December 2020 than during the same period in 2019,” the report mentioned.

While youngsters between 14 and 17 years previous accounted for extra of those incidents during which they shot themselves or another person unintentionally — 776 — throughout that six-year interval, youngsters 5 years previous or youthful accounted for the second highest whole of 610. In truth, that whole was greater than the mixed whole of elementary and center school-age youngsters who unintentionally shot themselves or another person, the group discovered.

———

This story corrects the final identify of the sufferer within the abstract.