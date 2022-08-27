Dad plans trip to theme park with family, drives to Nasa instead. Here’s the sweet reason why

A narrative shared by a Twitter consumer about her dad stunning her mother within the sweetest manner doable has gained folks over. Turns out, the person unexpectedly took his spouse to Nasa to see a rocket launch after telling her that they’re driving to a theme park. There is an opportunity that the candy story will go away you cheerful.

“My mom always wanted to be an astronaut and one year my dad surprised us all with a trip to Disney World except once we got there, he drove us to NASA instead and he surprised my mom with front row seats to a rocket launch and lunch with a real astronaut and she BAWLED from joy,” she wrote. In the few following tweets she added extra about her mother and father’ love story. “Okay here’s another disgustingly cute thing my parents did for 28 years. Our hometown has the @WAStateFair [Washington State Fair]and when my parents got married, they made it a tradition to crack open an oyster every year at the fair until they had enough to make a necklace,” she tweeted.

Take a take a look at the tweets:

In yet one more tweet, she additionally shared an image of her mother and father alongside together with her mother’s response to this candy story going viral. “I called my mom and told her this story was getting a lot of likes and she got so excited and wanted me to show y’all this picture they just got taken lol,” she shared.

The essential tweet, since being shared, has gathered almost 1.2 lakh likes and counting. The submit has additionally prompted folks to share varied reactions. “I’ve been wanting to do the same thing for my space-fixated husband, for his 25th birthday! I need tips on how to arrange the lunch tho,” shared a Twitter consumer. “Okay but like…did you get to go to Disney, too?” requested one other. And, the unique poster replied, “Yes we did!” A 3rd joked, “He put the bar way too high bruh.” Another wrote, “This is the most romantic thing I’ve ever read, oh my god.”