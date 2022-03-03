Dad saves his son from raging bull in Texas. Watch hair-raising viral video

It is usually mentioned {that a} father can go to any lengths to guard his youngsters. And a video shared on Instagram showcases such an occasion. It exhibits a dad utilizing his personal physique as a protect to guard his son from a raging bull throughout a rodeo at Texas.

Cody Hooks shared the video showcasing him and his dad on Instagram. He is a cowboy, who, quickly after coming into the ring, fell down on the bottom unconscious. That is when his dad Landis Hooks, 40, jumped contained in the ring from the sitting area to avoid wasting his 18-year-old bull-rider son. He did so by draping himself round his son.

“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed,” wrote Cody whereas posting the video on Instagram.

Take a have a look at the hair-raising viral video:

‘No matter what, I’m gonna do what I gotta do for him,’ Landis shared throughout an interview with Good Morning America, cites Daily Mail. “That’s just part of the everyday cowboy life where I come from. Somebody gets down, you gotta help them. But I am glad I was there though,” he added.

Cody and his dad are each doing effectively. Cody whereas talking concerning the incident expressed that he’s totally conscious of the hazards that include bull-riding.

The video, since being posted, has gathered over two lakh views and counting. Alongside, it has additionally been re-shared by many throughout varied social media websites. People couldn’t cease praising the dad for his selfless gesture.

“Dad’s a freaking legend. You are a lucky boy,” wrote an Instagram person. “Your dad is a reminder that good dads and good men still exist. So happy you’re both ok!” posted one other. “Wow. So glad to know you’re both ok. Your dad is amazing. That fierce and protective love of a parent…wow. There was no hesitation as he used his body to shield you. That’s love. That’s strength. That’s a real man. God bless you both,” expressed a 3rd.