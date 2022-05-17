Dad takes baby girl’s ice-cream without asking, her reaction is too cute. Watch

If you’re a fan of the enduring 90’s sitcom Friends, you then in all probability have heard of the phrase, “Joey doesn’t share food.” And whereas there are a number of individuals who can relate to the assertion, this little woman in an Instagram video that has lately gone viral, is certainly the other. This woman’s lovely response when her father takes a few of her ice-cream with out even asking her, has been successful folks’s hearts throughout.

The video opens to point out the little woman sitting at a desk with a cup of some ice-cream that she intently seems at and eats, all by herself. As the video progresses, viewers get to see that her dad places his spoon into her cup and takes a few of the delectable, Cookie Monster flavoured ice-cream with out asking her first. The child woman, being as lovely and well-mannered as she is, tells him to go forward and take some.

She even asks her dad if the ice-cream tasted good and if he preferred it. This specific second has warmed many hearts throughout Instagram and can probably have the identical impact on you as effectively. “She was so sweet,” reads the caption that accompanies this lovely video of a cute toddler. The caption is full with the emoji of a crying face.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on April 29 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease praising how well-mannered and candy this little child is. It has additionally obtained greater than 3.6 million views on it to this point.

An Instagram person observantly wrote, “Her ice-cream matched her eyes.” “We don’t deserve Charlie, what a sweetie,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “If that’s not proof of loving education, I don’t know what is.”

What are your ideas on this lovely video, involving a child woman and a few ice-cream?