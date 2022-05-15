Dad tries teaching baby girl how to hold computer mouse, she thinks it’s a phone

Work from residence or not, many individuals find yourself having a pc setup at residence for no matter functions they want it. Just like this one one that is engaged on his pc however has his little child daughter to maintain him firm. And what occurs on this cute Instagram video has been making folks smile from ear to ear and can doubtless have the identical impact on you.

The video opens to indicate this man sitting in entrance of a pc monitor, along with his child daughter on his lap. The little woman inquisitively seems round her father’s work desk the place the totally different parts of the pc are stored. Her father additionally takes this chance to acquaint her with the workings of a pc and proceeds to introduce her to the keyboard and the mouse.

He asks her to correctly take a look at the keyboard after which proceeds to place her hand on the mouse in order that she will perceive the way it works. But her harmless little mind thinks that the mouse is, in truth, a cellphone that she typically sees round the home. She then picks up the mouse, places it to her ear and proceeds to say ‘hello’ within the cutest method ever.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 25 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease going ‘aww’ at how completely cute the newborn woman is. It has additionally acquired greater than 9.6 million views on it to this point.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Innocence at its best.” “Hello, cutie pie,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Such a cutie.” Many others took to the feedback part so as to flood it with emojis of laughing faces.

What are your ideas on this cute child video?