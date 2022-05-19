Dad who “bullied” daughter as a child slammed for telling her to “let go”

Commenters praised a lady who advised her dad that she nonetheless holds a grudge over feedback he made to her when she was rising up.

The nameless lady, often known as u/cool-Fox-6198, posted about her scenario on Reddit‘s widespread “Am I The A**hole” discussion board the place it acquired practically 10,000 upvotes and 800 feedback in 11 hours.

When a person holds a grudge, they typically harbor resentment or anger in opposition to one other particular person, usually in response to one thing that already occurred, in response to VeryWellMind. Sometimes a grudge can stem from unfavorable perceptions.

Studies have proven that holding on to anger or bitterness for lengthy durations of time causes elevated stress and irritability, in response to Health Psychology Open. Researchers additionally discovered that people who harbor resentment slightly than settle for forgiveness usually tend to suffer from burnout.

In the submit titled “AITA for telling my dad that I still hold a grudge for something that happened 10 years ago?” the lady, 26, defined that her mother died throughout childbirth and rising up she lived with simply her dad, 50.

Rexy & Peach

“Since I lived with just him, I took on a more masculine style and likings, like ‘one of the boys’ but the only boy was my father,” the submit learn. “I was Rexy (for T-rex, because I was obsessed with them for years), I had no barbies (he bought me a few but I was like ew), and I had almost 0 dresses or skirts, he also did my hair really awful every time.”

When the lady was 12, her dad began relationship a lady named Maria. She mentioned she preferred Maria, however that her daughter Stacy, 15, was “horrible.”

The lady mentioned Stacy bullied her for “liking man stuff” like vehicles and bikes and never wanting like “a girl should.” She additionally mentioned Stacey would name her “awful comments” about being a boy or weirdo.

“I have to admit that I also didn’t have many friends while growing up (neither female or males) so my person was my dad, and as I grew up I got involved with what he liked,” the submit learn.

She mentioned her dad would say the identical feedback in a much less imply manner, however that it damage her extra as a result of she felt that he was confirming that she was “his son” and Stacy was “his daughter.”

“What broke my heart was that he called Stacy ‘Peach’ like Mario’s princess while I was T-Rex,” the submit learn.

When she turned 15, the lady mentioned she began sporting attire and skirts and dyed a part of her hair pink, which prompted Stacy to make extra jokes.

The lady mentioned that the final straw was when Stacy put black hair dye in her shampoo on her 16 birthday. She mentioned she cried and advised her dad about Stacy’s habits in entrance of each Stacy and Maria.

She additionally introduced up her dad’s remarks and mentioned he was “subtly enabling Stacy’s awful comments.”

“In the end, he left Maria and Stacy because it was obvious there was no going back for me after that,” the submit learn. “He eventually married my now step-mom when I turned 20.”

The lady and her dad attended remedy till she was 24 and her dad apologized, however she thinks the scenario ruined her relationship together with her dad to the purpose of no return as a result of she says she is aware of he “doesn’t have my back.”

The different day, she mentioned, her dad tried to joke concerning the scenario, however she advised him that she did not need to bear in mind it since she is going to by no means forgive him for “joining Stacy in her bullying.”

“He said it couldn’t be possible that I’m still holding a grudge, I say I am, and that I always will because he absolutely broke my heart and confidence,” the submit learn. “He tried to argue, but my step-mom said that he needed to let go because my feelings are my feelings. I still cry when I remember it, but he says I’m an AH because he left them and made amends with me.”

‘Am I The A**gap?’

More than 800 customers commented on the submit, with a robust majority providing assist and recommendation to the lady, whereas others mentioned she has each proper to carry a grudge.

“Maybe, in time, you and your father will find a path back to a strong and happy relationship. Right now though, you need to focus on you,” one person commented. “You don’t have to forgive, and you don’t have to forget. I only hope for your tears to not come as often.”

People use ‘holding a grudge’ as an try and invalidate somebody’s experiences and unwillingness to permit it to occur once more. Reddit remark

“Broken trust is a very hard thing to repair. As for ‘holding a grudge’ HOLD THAT GRUDGE…” one other person wrote. “People use ‘holding a grudge’ as an attempt to invalidate someone’s experiences and unwillingness to allow it to happen again.”

“I like your new step-mom. She’s absolutely right that your Dad needs to accept that he did permanent damage to the relationship. Pushing you to ‘let it go’ is just throwing salt on your wounds,” one other commented.

“You decide when you are ready to let the pain go not your Dad,” one other wrote.

Newsweek reached out to u/Cool-Fox-6198 for remark.

