Dad’s reaction to daughter saying she loves him is wholesome to watch

Cue your awws as a result of here’s a video of an interaction between a dad and his daughter that will make you say that phrase extra repeatedly. Shared on Instagram, it’s a healthful video that reveals a dad’s response to his toddler saying ‘I love you’ for the very first time. There is an opportunity that his response is not going to solely heat your coronary heart however may additionally make you chuckle just a little.

The video was initially posted on the Instagram web page referred to as The Peetes again in February. It is a web page that’s full of adventures of a pair and their very cute daughter. The video, nonetheless, created a buzz after being lately re-posted by the Instagram web page Good News Movement. “The dad’s reaction to hearing the words “I love you” from his daughter for the primary time,” they wrote whereas sharing the video. The submit is full with a number of emoticons, together with one coronary heart emoji.

The video opens to indicate the person sitting on a sofa. Within moments, his daughter walks as much as him and he says I really like you to her. In return, the toddler additionally utters the identical phrases. We received’t give away all the pieces, so check out the video to see how the person reacts.

The video has been posted about 15 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 2.9 million views and the numbers are solely rising. The submit has additionally prompted folks to share numerous reactions.

“So sweet,” posted actor Viola Davis whereas reacting to the video. “Aww the best. He will never forget the moment,” expressed an Instagram person. “She just stole his whole heart,” wrote one other. “The first time our daughter said “I love you”, my husband jumped up and stored yelling “She loves me! She loves me!” Never overlook these unimaginable moments or how they felt,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?