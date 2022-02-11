Dad’s selfie with kids before murder-suicide

The tragic picture was shared on Facebook lower than an hour earlier than police imagine the dad-of-two allegedly dedicated the grave crime.

A Florida father posted a tragic selfie along with his two smiling youngsters on Facebook lower than an hour earlier than authorities say he shot them lifeless in a murder-suicide.

Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, shared the black and white picture of him and his youngsters — Baleria Tovar, 12, and Matias Tovar, 9 — on his social media account at 8.36pm. Tuesday, the New York Post stories.

At 9.26pm, police mentioned, they obtained a 911 name reporting a domestic-related taking pictures outdoors a Miami Lakes house advanced.

It wasn’t instantly clear if the picture was taken within the lead-up to the murder-suicide, or if the daddy had shared an older picture.

The youngsters’s mom — who can also be Tovar Zapata’s estranged spouse — made the grim discovery after earlier entering into an argument with him over their whereabouts, police mentioned.

The mom discovered their our bodies close to a canal financial institution near the house advanced when she went searching for them.

Tovar Zapata and his two youngsters had been pronounced lifeless on the scene.

A gun was additionally found subsequent to Tovar Zapata, police mentioned.

Tovar Zapata’s mom, Luz Kutnitz, instructed Local 10 News that her son and his spouse had been married for 12 years however separated in August final 12 months.

Kutnitz mentioned her son suffered from bipolar dysfunction — and he or she knew he wanted assist.

“He was dealing with bipolarity. He never took care of it. He never wanted to take medication therapy,” his mom instructed the outlet.

This submit initially appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission