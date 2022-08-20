Dad’s speech to daughter about believing in herself may leave you inspired. Watch

Mike Jackson, a Georgia-based dad, and his daughter Harper are Internet’s favorite father-daughter duo. Jackson’s Instagram web page is full of unimaginable affirmations movies involving him and his daughter. Their latest share exhibits the dad motivating his daughter to belief him and bounce into his arms. There is an opportunity that their motivating interplay will go away you amazed and impressed too.

The video is posted on Jackson’s Instagram web page. The caption shared together with the video reads, “Take that leap! Believe in yourself! #harperinspires.” It is a hashtag he usually provides whereas sharing movies of his daughter.

The video opens to point out Harper standing on a dresser whereas her dad asks her to take the leap and fall into his arms. They are seen having a dialog the place Harper says that she will be able to’t take the leap and her dad makes her repeat the affirmation, “There is nothing I can’t do if I put my thoughts to it.”

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted about 6 days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has garnered greater than 2.6 million views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback.

“Life lesson in one leap,” commented Rodney Perry, an American comic, actor, and author. “YES!! THESE are the affirmations our kids need love!” expressed an Instagram account devoted to Ozy, an American media and leisure firm with clap emoticons. “When you know your daddy got you, self-reassurance and confidence can only go higher,” wrote an Instagram person. Many wrote “aww” with coronary heart emoticons to point out their reactions.