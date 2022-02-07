Dad’s tragic suicide on wedding anniversary

A a lot beloved cruise ship captain who spent years with P&O, Carnival and Princess cruises took his personal life, a coroner’s report has discovered.

Othello Ghoshroy, 47, was discovered by his ex-wife on the tenth anniversary of the couple’s wedding ceremony in an condominium he owned within the English metropolis of Southampton on January 23.

A Coroner’s report discovered Mr Ghoshroy’s loss of life was suicide after “a perfect storm of events that he didn’t see a way out of” together with the lack of his job when the cruise business floor to a halt due to Covid-19.

“He considered his situation to be very difficult, he was facing emotional distress of his marriage breakdown and financial distress of meeting that settlement as well as losing his job,” stated Winchester Court Coroner Chris Wilkinson.

The Courier Mail reports Capt Ghoshroy had labored most notably aboard luxurious liner Queen Elizabeth II and that his profession spanned 20 years.

Capt Ghoshroy leaves behind two daughters.

“We … know he was very dedicated to his family, he was trying in his own way to do his best but how he presented at home was very different to how he was at work,” the coroner discovered.

Local information studies reveal Capt Ghoshroy’s ex-wife referred to as police on January 24 after the 47-year-old didn’t reply repeated telephone calls, together with a scheduled name together with his daughters.

Capt Ghoshroy shared his in depth resume on-line, noting that his work had spanned roles as Second Officer, First Officer, Environmental Officer, Safety Officer, Chief Officer, Staff Captain and Captain on Cruise Ships of Cunard Line, Seabourn Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises.

Before that he studied Nautical Science at South Tyneside College.

The coroner stated that Capt Ghoshroy was well-liked and liked his job earlier than the pandemic put a cease to cruise ship holidays and compelled hundreds of staff out of their jobs.

“He was an outgoing fun-loving individual who was very dedicated to his career and to his work, he very much enjoyed his time on ships,” the coroner stated.