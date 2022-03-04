‘Daff’ elated to reach 100 | Loop Barbados







Barbados’ newest centenarian couldn’t comprise her pleasure as she celebrated her a hundredth birthday within the firm of family and friends.

Daphne Weekes, affectionately generally known as “Daff”, obtained a digital go to and presents from President Dame Sandra Mason on Sunday, February 27, through the celebrations at Mapp Hill, St. Michael.

The affable centenarian thanked God for her longevity, including: “I feel very good and I am determined to hold out to the end with God being our help.”

Her sister, Muriel Weekes-Dilworth, and cousin, Ulric Sue, described Daphne as form, light, and caring.

Sue stated reaching 100 was a milestone and he prolonged well-wishes for “a good life, health, and happiness and that God would keep her around a little longer”.

He recalled fond recollections of visiting Daphne as a younger boy at her mom’s house after which on the former Harrison’s Department retailer, which was below the Goddard Group (now Goddard Enterprises Limited), the place she labored as a clerk.

Weekes-Dilworth, who lived in Boston for a number of years, however now resides right here, promised to “look out” for her sister – a process she is dedicated to doing with God’s assist.

An excerpt of the congratulatory message from Goddard Enterprises Limited to Ms. Weekes, their “oldest pensioner”, learn: “The company is deeply appreciative of those people who worked with the company over the years in the various subsidiaries and who helped to make it the success that it is today, each in their own way.”

Daphne, who was educated at South District and St Barnabas Schools, is a shut-in member of St Barnabas Anglican Church. She enjoys going to the seaside and attending household gatherings.

