Dagga entrepreneurs invited to use Gauteng state-owned land | Fin24

The Gauteng authorities is transferring ahead with its plans to commercialise hashish manufacturing, with a call for proposals from interested entrepreneurs.

On Friday, within the Government Gazette, the Gauteng Provincial Government invited these focused on being a part of its Gauteng Cannabis Industrialisation programme to submit their proposals.

The programme, which is led by the Gauteng Department of Economic Development and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, is a part of its objective to create jobs and enhance the financial system by processing hemp and hashish at an industrial scale.

Some of presidency’s necessities for these making use of are that their proposals additionally embrace funding mechanisms, cannabis-driven carbon discount, rehabilitation of compromised mining land, and the inclusion of communities as companions.

As a part of the programme, assist supplied by the provincial authorities consists of leases on state-owned or state-controlled land, leases at particular financial zones, industrial parks or subsidies at non-public services. The authorities will even present financing partnerships, fund enter and administrative prices and facilitate collaborations with different state organs, geared toward eradicating limitations on initiatives.