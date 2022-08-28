Dagga found in handbag at correctional centre, warden arrested | News24

A bag stashed with dagga weighing 0.186 grams to the estimated avenue worth of about R1 500 was discovered.

A feminine correctional centre warden was arrested for possession of dagga in her purse on Friday.

The medicine have been found throughout a morning parade.

Police stated when the warden was questioned over the place her purse was, she couldn’t give a correct rationalization.

A 43-year-old feminine warden was arrested for possession of dagga on Friday after the power supervisor arrived on the correctional centre in Mbombela to conduct a morning parade the place all staff needed to report for responsibility.

During the parade, the power supervisor and her group introduced that, in keeping with the procedures of the Correctional Services Department, no worker is allowed to enter the premises with a purse or grocery bag except clear for everybody to see the gadgets inside.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, everybody on the parade was knowledgeable a search and seizure could be carried out to stop attainable drug smuggling.

“As the search and seizure was carried out, the said warden reportedly tried to hide her handbag, however she was noticed. She allegedly ran from the parade to her office, where she hid her handbag and went out to another office,” said Mohlala.

Police said the members conducting the search then followed her to her office and could not find her there.

She was found her in another office instead.

After being questioned over why she left the parade without permission, she allegedly indicated she was rushing for her duties.

“She was requested about her purse which she hid in her workplace however she couldn’t give a correct rationalization as to the place the bag was. The group then searched her workplace and located a bag stashed with dagga weighing 0.186 grams to the estimated avenue worth of about R1 500, in addition to a cellphone,” Mohlala stated.

The warden denied data of the dagga and was arrested. A case of unlawful possession of dagga was opened.

The warden is predicted to seem earlier than Bethal Magistrate’s Court quickly.

Provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the suspect and likewise urged all legislation enforcement officers to at all times set an instance in upholding the legislation.