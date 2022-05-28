Daily brief: 7 trekkers go missing in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag, and all the latest news

Here are at this time’s high information, evaluation, and opinion. Know all in regards to the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

7 trekkers go lacking in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag, SDRF sends chopper for rescue

Seven trekkers have gone lacking on the Pandav Shera trek route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district at a top of round 4500 metres, officers mentioned. Read more

UP govt says no ladies worker could be made to work at evening with out consent

The Uttar Pradesh authorities on Saturday mentioned no ladies employee within the state was certain to work earlier than 6am and after 7pm with out their consent. Read more

At least 31 die in church stampede in southern Nigeria

At least 31 individuals died in Nigeria on Saturday throughout a stampede at a church within the southern Rivers state, a police spokesperson mentioned. Read more

‘I’m a Majnoo’: Pak PM Shehbaz tells courtroom throughout cash laundering case listening to

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif known as himself a ‘Majnoo’ whereas testifying on Saturday in a particular courtroom listening to within the 16 billion Pakistan rupee laundering case towards him. Read more

Pic of dishevelled Akshay Kumar from set surfaces on-line, followers name it first look from Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake

Actor Akshay Kumar featured in a brand new and unseen photograph, from what seemed to be the units of a movie, shared by a fan account on-line. Read more

‘Kohli does not play that shot. Patidar performed it and obtained a 4’: Ex-RCB star makes distinctive commentary on Virat’s struggles

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been knocked out of the 2022 Indian Premier League on Friday, once they confronted a seven-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. Read more