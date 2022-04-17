Daily brief: A conference of non-BJP CMs could be held in Mumbai soon, says Sanjay Raut, and all the latest news

Here are immediately’s prime information, evaluation, and opinion at 9pm. Know all concerning the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Non-BJP chief ministers meet on cards to discuss…’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Raut mentioned West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written to her counterparts within the states, the place the BJP is just not in energy, searching for dialogue on the present scenario within the nation. Read more

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM urges SP chief Azam Khan to hitch the occasion

The rumours of Azam Khan being upset with the SP prime brass got here to the fore after his media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan accused Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring the chief and never visiting him in jail. Read more

Mumbai registers 15,609 circumstances of helmetless using in 10 days

In a crackdown on helmetless bikers, the town visitors police prior to now 10 days penalised 15,609 violators for using with out helmets and despatched 2,446 requests to the Regional Transport Officers (RTO) for licence suspension. Read more

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya out of essential sport in opposition to CSK; Rashid Khan explains GT captain’s absence

Rashid Khan got here out for toss as a substitute of Hardik Pandya as Gujarat Titans gained the toss and elected to bowl in opposition to defending champions Chennai Super Kings on the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has 2 Naga Chaitanya-related tattoo, needs she by no means obtained any: ‘Never ever, ever’

Of the tens of millions of people that get tattoos inked on their our bodies yearly, there are all the time just a few who find yourself regretting it just a few years down the road. Such is the scenario of Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as properly. Read more