Daily brief: Congress leader says India has high number of rape cases as women don’t wear hijab, and all the latest news

Here are right this moment’s high information, evaluation and opinion. Know all in regards to the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Highest number of rapes in India because…’: Karnataka Congress chief on hijab row

Amid the continuing hijab controversy in Karnataka, state Congress chief Zameer Ahmed mentioned on Sunday that India information a excessive variety of rape circumstances as a result of girls right here do not put on hijab. Read more

BJP MP Arjun Singh’s kin return to TMC; a number of nominees withdraw from civic polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a blow in Bengal with a number of of its candidates, together with three shut family of Arjun Singh, the Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, withdrawing their candidature for the February 27 polls at 108 civic our bodies. Read more

Why Mumbai Indians splurged ₹ 8 crore on Jofra Archer regardless of England pacer’s damage: ‘He goes to play subsequent 12 months’

The total time, Mumbai Indians followers have been ready for the franchise to make a transfer within the IPL 2022 public sale. They made some noise on the opening day buying Ishan Kishan for ₹15.25 crore however remained quiet in any other case. And on Sunday, Day 2, the explanation turned obvious why. Read more

Aamir Khan spends weekend together with his son Azad Rao Khan, sports activities dhoti pants-kurta on their time out. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan was on Sunday noticed together with his son Azad Rao Khan as they exited a retailer in Mumbai. In a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aamir held Azad by the shoulder as they stepped out of the store. Read more

How sleeping subsequent to a cherished one can enhance your well-being

This Valentine’s Day, remember to cuddle and go to sleep subsequent to somebody you like – be it your mom, particular somebody, a pal or your child, as analysis says it not solely works wonders on your sleep well being but additionally general well-being. Read more