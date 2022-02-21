Daily brief: Gujarat BJP’s social media post on 2008 Ahmedabad blasts removed, and all the latest news

Here are right this moment’s prime information, evaluation, and opinion at 9am. Know all concerning the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

Gujarat BJP’s social media put up eliminated after row

A social media put up by Gujarat unit of the BJP that depicted Muslims hanging by a noose was made unavailable on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, a day after it sparked huge outrage, individuals accustomed to the matter stated on Sunday. Read more

Delhi’s air high quality in ‘moderate’ class

An AQI between zero and 50 is taken into account “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. Read more

Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Wriddhiman Saha’s explosive feedback after Test squad axe

When requested concerning the feedback after India’s 3-0 whitewash towards West Indies within the T20I sequence, Dravid stated that the 37-year-old “deserved honesty and clarity” and that “retirement” chat got here from his “deep respect for Saha and his achievements and contributions to Indian cricket.”. Read more

Aruna Irani remembers enjoying Sanjay Dutt’s mother in Rocky, ‘seducing him’ in subsequent movie: ‘Don’t understand how individuals accepted it’

Aruna Irani continues to be fairly shocked at how simply the viewers would settle for an actor in numerous roles. Aruna has recalled in an interview how she performed Sanjay Dutt’s mom in his first movie and ‘seduced him’ within the subsequent one. Read more

‘Dance with the waves’: Inside Amyra Dastur’s Maldives journey

The actor, who not too long ago took off to Maldives for a trip and for some work, is since then making us envious with drool-worthy photos of herself by the serene waters of Maldives and the white sand seashores. Read more