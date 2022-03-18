Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players | News24
Two Daily Lotto received Thursday’s jackpot of R189 324.
Here are the outcomes for the draw:
The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R550 000.
In case you missed it, listed below are the successful Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 16 March, draw:
#DrawResults for 16/03/22 are:
#LOTTO: 17, 29, 30, 38, 40, 43#BONUS: 04
#LOTTOPLUS1: 09, 14, 18, 19, 26, 27#BONUS: 51#LOTTOPLUS2: 14, 21, 24, 34, 39, 42#BONUS: 18 pic.twitter.com/t8cyMPn8lB
