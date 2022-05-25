Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players | News24

Two Daily Lotto gamers received Tuesday’s jackpot of R188 981.

Here are the outcomes for the draw:

The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R400 000.

In case you missed it, listed below are the profitable Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 21 May, draw:

