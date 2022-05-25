Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players | News24
Two Daily Lotto gamers received Tuesday’s jackpot of R188 981.
Here are the outcomes for the draw:
The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R400 000.
In case you missed it, listed below are the profitable Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 21 May, draw:
#DrawResults for 21/05/22 are:
#LOTTO: 02,03, 07, 20, 28, 37#BONUS: 05
#LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 19, 22, 23, 33, 43#BONUS: 24#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 09, 11, 18, 49, 52#BONUS: 25 pic.twitter.com/ERlNKHqMIS
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 21, 2022
