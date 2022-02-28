Daily Lotto: R300K in the bag for on player | News24
One Daily Lotto participant received Sunday’s jackpot of R300 000.
Here are the outcomes for the draw:
The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R450 000.
In case you missed it, listed below are the successful Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday ,26 February, draw:
#DrawResults for 26/02/22 are:
#LOTTO: 01, 11, 14, 27, 46, 47#B: 24
#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 12, 19, 28, 39, 52#B: 13#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 05, 13, 23, 48, 50#B: 15 pic.twitter.com/mK1cr6NJCL
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 26, 2022
