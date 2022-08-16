Daily Maverick wins defamation case against former columnist | News24

Columnist Modibe Modiba has accused the Daily Maverick of racism and paying him to jot down articles vital of black folks.

The High Court has discovered his statements to be defamatory.

Modiba should pay damages of R100 000, take away his offending tweets and articles, and publicly retract them.

An erstwhile visitor columnist on the Daily Maverick, who accused the media outlet of racism and of paying him, and different college students, a weekly stipend to jot down articles vital of Independent News and its proprietor, Iqbal Survé, the EFF, and others, has been ordered to take away his defamatory feedback and apologise.

Gauteng High Court Judge Keoagile Matojane mentioned Modiba Modiba’s statements had been defamatory and ordered him to pay the Daily Maverick R100 000 in damages.

The publication sued Modiba for damages following his “series of false and defamatory” tweets and articles.

Despite being served with the summons, to which Modiba tweeted, “We’ll meet in court”, after which, “No place to hide as all they does is threaten and threaten but never act”, he didn’t file a notion of intention to defend the courtroom motion and didn’t attend courtroom when the case was argued.

Matojane mentioned it was clear he had made a selection to not have interaction, and thus the Daily Maverick was entitled to use for a default judgment in opposition to him.

In its grievance, the publication mentioned Modiba first tweeted he had determined to cease writing for it as a result of “they only publish articles where you criticise black leaders/ANC or EFF. Once you start writing about anything else, which is seen as ‘anti white’, they have a problem”.

In one other tweet, he accused the Daily Maverick of briefing him to jot down adverse articles about Survé and former Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila, to “spy on the EFF” and to “create false stories”.

He mentioned the publication was utilizing bogus Twitter accounts and utilizing college students to “influence the narrative”.

Independent Online (IOL) then posted an article quoting Modiba claiming the Daily Maverick recruited college students and paid them to jot down and tweet adverse tales in a smear marketing campaign in opposition to distinguished folks seen as proponents of transformation.

The Daily Maverick editor’s, Branko Brkic, in his affidavit and in proof, mentioned he had printed 4 of Modiba’s “unsolicited” articles throughout 2019. He had not been paid.

Others had been rejected as a result of they had been poorly written, lacked depth, had been incoherent and, as “opinion pieces”, lacked actual conclusion.

Modiba’s tweets, which started in January 2020, had reached greater than 50 000 followers and had been extensively retweeted and “liked”.

The IOL article was retweeted by, amongst others, EFF chief Julius Malema, with 3.6 million followers.

The EFF then printed a press release saying it was “not surprised that political hitmen Daily Maverick had been paying columnists to write negative articles against those they disagree with”.

Then IOL printed one other article, asking why the SA National Editors’ Forum was defending the Daily Maverick.

The SA Federation of Trade Unions referred to as for the publication’s closure.

Matojane, in his ruling handed down on 12 August, mentioned the statements had been clearly defamatory.

It is tough to conceive of a extra damaging accusation that’s prone to injure the great esteem and hurt the fame of a information publication or a journalist.

“Based on the responses to [Modiba’s] tweets which were disseminated widely, and his elaboration on them in repeated interviews on IOL, the patently false and defamatory allegations were believed and taken seriously.”

Regarding the damages to be awarded, the decide mentioned Brkic’s place as founder and editor required he be seen as sincere and moral.

“He testified that Daily Maverick is an online daily newspaper that has around seven million readers and it also publishes a weekly newspaper. He testified that it was founded to defend truth and honesty and its reputation is everything.

“He testified in regards to the harm he skilled. He couldn’t rely the variety of instances he has been referred to as a racist because the publication of the defamatory feedback.”

Matojane said Brkic had testified “the insinuation that Daily Maverick and its journalists are all racist shouldn’t be solely dangerous however despicable … that the hurt brought about was incalculable”.

The Daily Maverick’s lawyers had reached out to Modibe prior to the court case to settle the case amicably, asking him to delete the defamatory statements and apologise, but he refused and escalated his attacks with taunting tweets.

While initially the Daily Maverick was claiming R500 000 damages from Modiba, its lawyers, in supplementary papers filed with the court, indicated it no longer sought a “punitive or exemplary quantity” but rather compensation which would vindicate it in the eyes of the public.

Matojane said R100 000 was an appropriate award of damages.

He declared the published statements to be defamatory and unlawful and directed Modiba to remove them from all platforms and to issue an unconditional retraction of them within 24 hours.

Matojane also ordered that Modiba pay the costs of the application on a punitive scale because of his “obstinate angle and recalcitrance”.