Daimler India partners Mahindra Group-owned scrappage facility

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Wednesday introduced that it has partnered with CERO, a scrappage and metal recycling facility owned by Mahindra MSTC Recycling. Through this partnership, the previous will be capable to provide a hassle-free service to the house owners of its autos in serving to them scrap their finish of life (ELV) business autos.

The house owners will even be supplied assist in changing the scrapped autos with new BharatBenz vehicles. “Scrappage is a vital step in the direction of decreasing carbon footprint and outdated, polluting autos from Indian roads, which is the necessity of the hour,” DCIV Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya stated in a press release.

He added that Daimler’s clients will get a chance to switch their outdated business car fleet with new, BS6-compliant Bharat-Benz vehicles which are manufactured domestically within the nation. He claimed that these vehicles are constructed utilizing excessive commonplace of security, high quality, consolation and cutting-edge know-how.

Through this partnership and efficient implementation of the scrappage coverage, DCIV sees an awesome potential for the gross sales of latest vehicles. “The arrangement with DICV is going to focus on making the entire process hassle-free for customers and strengthen the reach and benefit all the customers who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles and replacing them with DICV vehicles,” stated Mahindra Intertrade Managing Director Sumit Issar, in a press release.

In December final 12 months, Mahindra MSTC Recycling – which is a three way partnership between Mahindra Accelo (a Mahindra group firm) and MSTC (a authorities of India enterprise below Ministry of Steel), had partnered with the Maharashtra authorities for setting up multiple vehicle-scrapping units within the state. The scrappage centres will recycle end-of-life two- and three-wheelers in addition to passenger and business autos as per authorized and environmental norm.

