Daimler Truck Launches Innovation And Development Centre In Bengaluru

Commercial car producer, Daimler Truck, has introduced establishing an innovation and growth centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The firm says that the brand new Daimler Truck Innovation Centre India or DTICI can be an epicentre for future improvements which can leverage the expertise capabilities within the area. The centre may even concentrate on analysis, product engineering and IT capabilities to empower all enterprise items and types of Daimler Truck worldwide. In addition to Daimler Truck, it would additionally cater to Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Fuso, Bharat Benz, and EvoBus GmbH.

Commenting on the launch of the brand new facility, Raghavendra Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Daimler Truck Innovation Centre India mentioned, “DTICI will provide competitive advantage by building deep engineering and IT capabilities to achieve zero-emission and industry-leading innovations in the area of software and electronics for all Daimler Truck and Bus brands across the globe. Our combined strength in product engineering ranging from design, computer-aided engineering (CAE), Mechatronics and IT, coupled with a rich talent pool, will bring new technologies to the road even faster than before and more efficiently.”

Raghavendra Vaidya, MD & CEO, DTICI says the transportation business is reinventing itself to create differentiating merchandise targeted on zero emission and software program lead innovation

Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) was fashioned as an unbiased firm specializing in vans and buses, in December 2021. As a number one international CV maker, the corporate wished to create a devoted product engineering and IT centre in Bangalore, India. The engineering staff on the centre will concentrate on a variety of matters together with car engineering, powertrain engineering, software program growth for digital management items, computer-aided engineering (CAE), computer-aided design (CAD), IT programming utilizing complicated engineering instruments and strategies.

The centre may even work on connectivity, cyber safety, massive information and superior analytics, system integration and electrification matters. It may even have a design staff that can concentrate on creating class-leading interiors and exteriors for the intensive vary of vans and buses.

