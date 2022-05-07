Dakkota Integrated Systems Officially Opens This Week At Detroit’s Former Kettering High School Site

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The web site of a former Detroit highschool is now house to the brand new Dakkota Integrated Systems facility.

City officers say the 375,000-square foot constructing takes over the positioning of the previous Kettering High School. The manufacturing plant, a serious provider to Stellantis’ Detroit meeting vegetation, is a Native American, women-owned firm using lots of of Detroiters.

Dakkota Integrated Systems, held the grand opening of its new plant constructed on the positioning of the previously Detroit Kettering High School. The new “Kettering plant, working with @detroitatwork, employs 500 employees, 400 of that are newly created jobs. pic.twitter.com/QdlBYqhc5H — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) May 6, 2022

Officials say the corporate plans to deliver 500 jobs, and one other 75 projected on the plant, the place 90% of staff establish as a minority.

The facility formally opened Thursday and can make instrument panels for varied Jeep fashions.

