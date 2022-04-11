Dalbec’s HR Helps Red Sox Avoid Sweep, Beat Yankees 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a tiebreaking solo homer within the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox prevented a season-opening sweep towards their longtime rival with a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night time.

Boston blew multi-run leads within the first two video games of the collection and did so once more Sunday. This time, the Red Sox rallied again, with Dalbec connecting off reliever Clarke Schmidt (0-1) for his first of the season.

The Red Sox ended an eight-game regular-season skid towards New York — a stretch that doesn’t embrace their victory in final yr’s AL wild-card sport. The rivals don’t play once more till July 7.

Rookie right-hander Kutter Crawford (1-1) threw two of Boston’s 5 2/3 scoreless aid innings for his first huge league win, and Jake Diekman pitched the ninth for his first save. J.D. Martinez had an RBI double, one of many staff’s 5 hits.

New York’s Anthony Rizzo made it 3-all with a two-run single within the fourth, scoring Yankees newcomers Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino after they opened the inning with their first hits in pinstripes.

Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton continued torrid begins to the season. Rizzo had a success and walked twice, and Stanton had three hits. Both homered in every of New York’s first two video games, and Stanton had homered in six straight video games towards the Red Sox, together with the postseason.

Diekman struck out Aaron Judge on 11 pitches to start out the ninth, then obtained Stanton and Joey Gallo swinging, too.

Dalbec hit 25 homers as a rookie final season however batted .240 with 156 strikeouts in 133 video games. He improved dramatically within the second half, posting a .955 OPS and driving in 42 runs over 61 video games.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery took Xander Bogaerts’ 103 mph grounder off his left knee within the first inning and fell to the bottom screaming. He remained within the sport however gave up Martinez’s RBI double the subsequent at-bat and trailed 2-0 after the highest of the primary.

New York compelled Tanner Houck to throw 31 pitches within the backside of the inning however left the bases loaded. The first inning took 37 minutes, a part of yet one more sluggish Sox-Yanks sport that took 3:40 to finish.

Yankees leadoff man Josh Donaldson struck out trying thrice for the primary time in his profession. All three got here towards Houck.

New York stranded 11 runners Sunday and 25 over the three-game collection.

Boston’s Christian Arroyo made his first huge league begin in proper subject and slid to remove a success from Gleyber Torres within the seventh.

The Red Sox used six pitchers and New York wanted 5. The groups mixed for 31 pitching modifications within the three-game set.

TALL COMPANY

The Saint Peter’s males’s basketball staff was honored previous to the sport for its surprising run to the Elite Eight. Senior ahead KC Ndefo delivered a strike for the ceremonial first pitch.

STAY AROUND

The Red Sox signed right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock to an $18.75 million, four-year deal Sunday masking 2023-26 that features two membership choices and escalators that might enhance the full to $44.5 million over six seasons.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: New 2B Trevor Story was out of the lineup and away from the staff with flu-like symptoms. A COVID-19 take a look at got here again unfavorable. … RHP Matt Barnes remained out with a decent again, however Boston thought he could be able to pitch Monday.

Yankees: C Ben Rortvedt is predicted to ramp up exercise Monday as he works again from a strained proper indirect muscle. There’s nonetheless no estimate on when he’ll return to sport motion.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Begin a three-game set in Detroit on Monday. RHP Michael Wacha (3-5, 5.05 ERA in 2021) will face RHP Matt Manning (4-7, 5.80). Former Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodríguez pitches for the Tigers on Wednesday.

Yankees: Open a four-game collection at house towards the hot-hitting Blue Jays on Monday night time. RHP Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.30) faces Toronto RHP Alek Manoah (9-2, 3.22).

