‘Dali – Freud, an Obsession’ exhibition opens in Vienna

Salvador Dali was obsessive about Sigmund Freud’s “Interpretation of Dreams” when he was a really younger artist.

Now a brand new exhibition in Vienna at the Belvedere Museum is displaying round 100 of Dali’s objects, work, and works that have been influenced by Freud’s writings.

Stella Rollig, Director of Vienna’s Belvedere Museum defined, “Here we cover a good decade of Salvador Dali’s life and art, allowing us to show the public aspects of Dali’s work that are not yet known and not often shown.”

Through Freud’s writings, Dali discovered the important thing to hidden fears and needs that had accompanied him since childhood.

Dali had misplaced his brother and mom throughout adolescence, whereas his father was an authoritarian who married his deceased spouse’s sister.

The two males met in London in July 1938. The fateful assembly is one other theme explored within the exhibition.

The exhibition will run from 28 January — 29 May 2022.