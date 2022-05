Tucked away among the many outlets of Damascus’ Straight Street, a small bar and its partitions function a diary for the Syrian capital’s youth.

Names, reminiscences and love letters are scrawled on virtually each inch of the yellowed partitions of the Abu George bar.

Abu Essam, whose father opened the bar greater than 70 years in the past, says the small store, simply large enough for 5 tables, holds the “memories” of the town and its individuals.