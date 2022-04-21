Dan drops big hint on pandemic powers

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has given his strongest indication but the state’s main Covid pandemic well being order might quickly come to an finish.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Andrews mentioned it’s his “hope” he is not going to want to increase the state’s pandemic declaration when it expires in July.

Camera Icon Daniel Andrews hopes the pandemic declaration ends in July. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Nicki Connolly Credit: News Corp Australia

“I certainly hope so,” Mr Andrews mentioned.

“I don’t know what independent expert advice I’m going to get in the days leading up to the 12th of July.

“It’s my hope that we don’t need that (an extension), or we need something less than that, or we need some other arrangement. That would be terrific.”

But Mr Andrews made it clear he can not definitively say it’s going to finish then, since he’s appearing on unbiased professional recommendation.

If an extension is required, it might take the declaration via to the center of the state authorities’s election marketing campaign.

The pandemic declaration was prolonged by an extra three months early this month, which means it’s going to expire on July 12 at 11.59pm.

It provides Health Minister Martin Foley the flexibility to make pandemic orders he “considers reasonably necessary” to guard public well being.

It comes as quite a few Victoria’s Covid restrictions are set to finish or ease from 11.59pm on Friday.

Close contacts now not have to isolate for seven days, so long as they put on masks indoors, keep away from delicate settings and take at the very least 5 adverse fast exams.

Patrons may even now not want to indicate their vaccination standing at any venue, together with eating places, bars and gymnasiums.

Worker vaccination necessities stay in place although.

Mr Andrews mentioned questions on when these remaining vaccination mandates will finish needs to be referred to Mr Foley and the general public well being workforce.

“The law parliament has given us doesn’t see me making those important decisions,” he mentioned.