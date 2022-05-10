Dancer Sapna Chaudhary Gets Interim Bail By UP Court In Cheating Case

The police had filed a cost sheet in opposition to Sapna Chaudhary and others on January 20, 2019.

Lucknow:

A courtroom in Lucknow on Tuesday granted interim bail to dancer Sapna Chaudhary in reference to a dishonest case until May 25.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi requested her to furnish two sureties of Rs 20,000 every and a private bond of the identical quantity.

An FIR was lodged with Ashiana police on October 13, 2018 by a sub-inspector alleging that an occasion was deliberate in Smriti Upvan on that day for which tickets have been offered to hundreds by the organisers.

However, Sapna Chaudhary didn’t flip up and the occasion needed to be cancelled. But the cash was not returned to anybody.

The police had filed a cost sheet in opposition to Sapna Chaudhary and others on January 20, 2019.

The courtroom had taken cognisance of the offences and had summoned her to face trial.