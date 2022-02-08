Dancers do Allu Arjun’s Srivalli hook step as they get food at a buffet. Watch

If you might be conversant in developments, then you’ll know that the Srivalli hook step has taken social media by storm. Many individuals are seen dancing to this track that stars Allu Arjun and is featured within the film Pushpa: The Rise. Recently, a toddler additionally took social media by storm as they pulled off this dance step. Now, it’s the flip for some dancers.

This video that was shared on Instagram, reveals how a couple of dancers are getting their meals at a buffet. As is common, they’re purported to be shifting in a line, one after the opposite. But that is precisely when considered one of them will get the concept to maneuver in accordance with the hook step that Allu Arjun does, within the track Srivalli.

The dancers named Zaid Darbar, Shaikh Razi and Noorin Sha, ace these steps completely. The trio might be seen totally having fun with themselves all through this video, as do their viewers. “Dinner with atrangz on this trend,” reads the caption to this dance video. It was full with a laughing face emoji.

Watch it under:

This video was posted on Instagram on January 26. Since then, the video has gone viral and acquired greater than 1.2 lakh likes. It has additionally acquired varied feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring this enjoyable tackle the Srivalli pattern.

“Perfect trend video,” posted an Instagram person. Many took to the feedback part to submit laughing face emojis. “God this is damn funny,” commented one other. “Kya baat!” posted a 3rd. “Best version,” complimented a fourth.

What are your ideas on this viral dance video?