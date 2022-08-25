Dancers in Peppa Pig costumes groove to Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma. Watch interesting video

Kala Chashma has been a fan favorite since its launch. The tune is such that usually prompts folks to groove. Probably, that’s the reason there are numerous movies exhibiting folks dancing to the hit quantity. There is an opportunity that the video will go away you amused too.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured folks’s consideration after being re-posted on Twitter. “Truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. All algorithms finally converge to a Peppa Pig Bollywood dance troupe,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The great clip reveals 4 folks wearing costumes of the favored cartoon character.

Take a have a look at the video that’s completely entertaining to look at:

Since being posted, the video has collected greater than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally gathered greater than 3,600 likes and counting. The clip has additionally being re-shared by different. Many took to the feedback part to share their reactions. “Lol,” posted a Twitter consumer. “This is perfect,” expressed one other. “That’s so cool,” commented a 3rd. “What in the name of Kumar and Harold IS THIS??” joked a fourth referencing a well-liked Hollywood film.