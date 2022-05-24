Dancers mix Bharatanatyam and Hip Hop to create amazing dance routine. Watch

The dance kind Bharatanatyam is all about poses which are sculpturesque and sleek. Hip Hop, however, is a type of dance that’s well-known for its locking, breaking, and freestyle actions. However, each the dance kinds are completely superb and immensely standard. What occurs when these fantastic dance kinds are blended collectively? This video posted on Instagram exhibits the consequence and there’s a chance that it’ll go away you shocked.

Choreographer Usha Jey posted the video on her private Instagram profile. “#HybridBharatham is my way of switching between Hip-Hop and Bharathanatyam, 2 dances that I love, learn and respect. My aim is to keep the essence of each dance and create something that do justice to who I am,” she wrote whereas posting the video. She additionally added that she is the one who choreographed the dance routine.

The video opens to point out the dancers in conventional apparel. They are seen giving an unimaginable efficiency whereas grooving to the music Uproar by Lil Wayne.

Take a have a look at the superb video:

The video has been posted three days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued practically 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous feedback.

Canadian musician Shan Vincent de Paul reacted to the video and wrote, “oh my gooood!!!!!!! You are everything. Y’all killed this wow.”

“Omggg what a vibe guys!! Ahhh you guys smashed it! Again and again!!!” shared an Instagram person. “Damn this is soooo good girls,” posted one other. “You guys slaaaaayed this!” expressed a 3rd. “Fire,” commented a fourth. “This was such a VIBE!!!! You girls slayed it” wrote a fifth.

