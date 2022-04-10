Dancers take to the stage in NYC to raise money and awareness for Ukraine

NEW YORK — Professional dancers from town and overseas took the stage Saturday for a one-night-only efficiency to lift humanitarian assist for Ukraine.

Several, together with a refugee, shared their private tales with CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

A pair put their hearts within the efficiency, however even doing what they love, they could not take their minds off household in Ukraine.

“The last six weeks have been a total nightmare. My life has turned upside down completely because my family is in Mariupol,” stated Antonina Skobina, a dancer from Brooklyn.

Skobina shared a photograph of her hugging her mom and needs nothing greater than to do this once more. She has had no contact together with her household since early March.

“I do know my grandfather passed away in the middle of March from lack of medication,” Skobina stated.

“The war is still going on and it’s easy to get tired of it, but we would just like to ask people to keep helping as much as they can because it’s not over yet,” dancer Denys Drozdyuk stated.

That’s what the profit on the Florence Gould Hall Theater was all about — elevating consciousness and cash for Ukraine.

“It’s all going to the Friend Fund, which is directly buying medical supplies, food, clothing for mothers, babies, and the military,” stated Kimberly Giannelli, co-producer for IHeartDanceNYC, an initiative began in the course of the pandemic to assist get dancers again on stage.

Now, the group is utilizing the facility of dance to unite for Ukraine. Each efficiency is so shifting and every dancer has a narrative of why they’re on stage.

Liza Bidelko, an 11-year-old refugee, left Kyiv together with her dad and mom and siblings.

“They were crying and they were afraid,” Bidelko stated.

Another pair left their jobs with a prestigious ballet firm in Russia.

“Seeing what was happening in Ukraine made us want to leave Russia,” dancer Adrian Mitchell stated.

“We can’t really help, but we can dance,” Andrea Lassakova added.

They are all dancing to make a distinction, one step at a time.

The dancers all donated their time and abilities to be a part of the present and carried out to a sold-out theater.

Tickets ranged from $100 to $300 for the occasion. Even if you happen to did not attend the present, you possibly can assist. Please click on here and here.