‘Dancing Dad from US’ lip-syncs to Allu Arjun’s viral dialogue from Pushpa

If you frequent Instagram, you have most likely seen videos of a person often called the ‘Dancing Dad from the US. ’ He enjoys dancing to Indian music and his movies preserve going viral once in a while. According to his Instagram bio, the dad aka Ricky Pond is the daddy of 4 kids in actual life. He will be seen lip-syncing to and appearing out a line from Allu Arjun’s smash hit movie Pushpa: The Rise in one other video of his that has gone viral. In this latest share, he will be seen in a close-up body as an alternative of his regular one. The video has Ricky Pond lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s well-known dialogue from this film that had gone all types of viral and reiterates the identify Pushpa Raj earlier than going into the catchy, viral a part of it.

“Pushpa. Here is something a little different, another attempt at a dialogue, how’d I do?” asks the caption to the video that has over 69,000 views on it thus far and the numbers solely preserve going up. The film that this dialogue is from, was launched in December 2021 and featured Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna within the lead roles. Also featured actors Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Ruth Prabhu amongst others.

Watch the video proper right here:

Posted a day in the past, this video has over 8,000 likes on it thus far.

“Welcome to Tollywood,” commented an Instagram person. “This is simply superb, greatly,” complimented one other. “That is so brilliant,” shared a 3rd.