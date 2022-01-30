‘Dancing Dad from US,’ Ricky Pond, dances to viral Kacha Badam meme song. Watch

If you’re a common consumer of Instagram, then you might have come throughout the person who’s famously generally known as the ‘Dancing Dad from US’ or Ricky Pond. This enjoyable loving dad usually takes to his Instagram web page to publish movies of himself dancing to viral Indian songs. This time, he has shared a video of himself dancing to the trending Bengali meme tune Kacha Badam.

The video opens to point out him within the body, in an indoor setting. Pond then continues to groove to this viral meme tune and aces each single hook step, simply as he does in all of his movies. Not solely this, he’s additionally seen smiling from ear to ear all through the video, as he strikes to the rhythm of this catchy tune that has sparked a social media dance development.

“Kacha Badam. How did I do? So many requests for this one,” Pond captioned this dance video that has now gone viral. He additionally tagged Nazmu Reachat, a Bangladeshi YouTuber within the caption. Reachat is the one who made this Kacha Badam remix that went viral.

Watch it right here:

The dance video was posted on Instagram round three days in the past. Since then, this video went all types of viral. obtained greater than 7.6 lakh views and a number of other appreciative feedback. And the numbers are solely going up.

“You are such a nice performer,” complimented an Instagram consumer, adopted by some clapping emojis. “Love your vibe,” posted one other particular person. Several others took to the feedback part to publish hearth and heart-eyed emojis. “Super cute,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this video?