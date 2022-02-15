‘Dancing dadi’ Ravi Bala Sharma grooves to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida from Gangubai Kathiwadi

If you’re a common on Instagram, then you will have come throughout this influencer who occurs to be a tremendous dancer. 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma doesn’t let her age cease her from showcasing her dancing expertise. This time, she has taken to her Instagram web page to share a video of herself dancing to Dholida from Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to launch on February 25 and has sparked a number of social media tendencies. One of the songs that’s a part of this film is called Dholida. It has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada and options Alia Bhatt. Ravi Bala Sharma will be seen on this current submit by her, grooving to this hit quantity.

She is seen sporting a good looking saree and together with her hair in a bun. The Internet sensation dances all through the video with a smile on her face. The caption to this dance video reads, “This Valentine’s season I’m going DHOLIDA! Because my first love is folk music and dance. Happy Valentine’s Day to all my bachchas.” She additionally tagged Alia Bhatt and Bhansali Productions within the caption.

This dance video was shared on Instagram round two days in the past. Since being posted, this video has gone on to obtain greater than 11,000 likes.The video has additionally acquired a number of constructive and inspiring feedback from Instagram customers.

Artist Manjri Varde, who additionally occurs to be Sameera Reddy’s mother-in-law, took to the feedback part to submit, “Oooooooo I looooove the Gujju Dholida.” “You’re just (fire emojis). I have so much respect and reverence for you ma’am. You’re doing an amazing amazing thing for yourself and us by showing us what passion looks like!” posted one other particular person. “Omg what an energy aunty…You are truly an inspiration,” complimented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this video?