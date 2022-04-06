‘Dangerous nonsense’: Anti-vax pharmacist loses bid to resume practising

“In this proceeding, the applicant apparently maintains the proposition that those involved with vaccination will be tried, as if war criminals in ‘Nuremberg’, for manslaughter or murder.” The board additionally pointed to a doc Ms Stogiannis filed to the tribunal, which claimed mRNA vaccines trigger AIDS, as trigger for “grave doubts” about her temperament and judgement. Ms Stogiannis sought a keep of the suspension, whereas she waited for the result of her software for the board’s resolution to be reviewed. One of the paperwork she submitted in assist of her case incorrectly claimed that Pfizer paid a $2.8 million “bribe” to the US Food and Drug Administration to realize approval for COVID-19 vaccines, referring to it as a “bioweapon”.

Another doc she submitted labelled COVID-19 vaccinations “experimental” and presupposed to “reveal the real risk of an unprecedented genocide”. She additionally argued the board’s chairman was not legally certified to droop her registration, claiming her software ought to be heard within the Magistrates Court. “It was of considerable concern to me that a health practitioner would, without applying critical thought, rely on material apparently circulating on the internet as to the efficacy of vaccines developed to protect people from COVID-19,” the tribunal member, Ms Dea, mentioned. “It appeared to me that Ms Stogiannis had fallen under the spell of a world view that is remote from reality and is entirely inconsistent with the standards of the pharmacy profession.” In arguing for a keep on her suspension, Ms Stogiannis mentioned it was crucial she be capable of apply as a pharmacist as her aged sufferers relied on her to fill their prescriptions and ship them after hours.

The pharmacy board countered Ms Stogiannis had sufficient time to make different preparations for her sufferers. Loading The pharmacist mentioned she had “not adversely affected anyone’s health and did not present a danger to anyone”. She mentioned the Department of Justice and Community Safety – which attended her enterprise for compliance checks – didn’t like her holding a written file of who attended her pharmacy, quite than utilizing a QR code check-in. Ms Dea mentioned she rejected Ms Stogiannis’ software for a keep “largely because the public interest did not support her being allowed to return to practise”. “In my view, her theories regarding health measures directed at protecting Victorians from the COVID-19 pandemic might, at best, be described as misguided and, at worst, as dangerous nonsense,” Ms Dea mentioned.