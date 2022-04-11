Daniel Johns pleads guilty to high-range drink-driving after crash

Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has pleaded responsible to high-range drink-driving after a automotive crash within the Hunter area final month.

Johns, 42, was driving north on the Pacific Highway at North Arm Cove at about 10.30pm on March 23 when his gray SUV moved to the flawed facet of the street and crashed into an oncoming van.

Daniel Johns has pleaded responsible to high-range drink-driving. Credit:Getty

Both autos got here to relaxation in a nature strip, with the camper van tipping onto its facet. Emergency companies had been referred to as.

A 55-year-old girl who had been a passenger within the van was taken to John Hunter Hospital for remedy however was later launched. The 51-year-old male driver was handled by paramedics on the scene.