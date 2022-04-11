Daniel Johns pleads guilty to high-range drink-driving after crash
Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has pleaded responsible to high-range drink-driving after a automotive crash within the Hunter area final month.
Johns, 42, was driving north on the Pacific Highway at North Arm Cove at about 10.30pm on March 23 when his gray SUV moved to the flawed facet of the street and crashed into an oncoming van.
Both autos got here to relaxation in a nature strip, with the camper van tipping onto its facet. Emergency companies had been referred to as.
A 55-year-old girl who had been a passenger within the van was taken to John Hunter Hospital for remedy however was later launched. The 51-year-old male driver was handled by paramedics on the scene.
Johns was breath examined on the scene, returning a optimistic outcome. Later testing at Raymond Terrace police station returned a studying of 0.157, with police charging the singer with high-range drink-driving.
On Monday, when the case was talked about in court docket for the primary time, Johns’ lawyer Bryan Wrench entered a plea of responsible.
Johns didn’t seem in court docket. He voluntarily checked himself into rehab the day after the crash, the place he’s anticipated to stay for a number of months.
In a publish on social media on March 24, Johns stated he “got lost while driving and I was in an accident”. He stated, “everyone is ok”.