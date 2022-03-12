Daniel Ricciardo’s woes cost McLaren ‘tens of millions of dollars’

Daniel Ricciardo’s recognized for his happy-go-lucky perspective however he was in a world of ache as every little thing went unsuitable at McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo’s mysterious struggles in his debut season with McLaren are laid naked for all to see within the new season of widespread Netflix sequence Drive to Survive.

After making the transfer from Renault in 2021, the Aussie F1 star discovered it tough to regulate to his new automotive and he got here crashing again to actuality, enjoying second fiddle to youthful teammate Lando Norris.

The Brit completed sixth within the drivers’ championship, effectively forward of Ricciardo, who discovered some type briefly to win the Italian Grand Prix however nonetheless ended the season in eighth spot.

Ricciardo hit all-time low in Monaco, when he completed twelfth after being lapped by Norris, who nabbed the ultimate spot on the rostrum.

His woes contributed to McLaren sliding right down to fourth within the constructors’ standings final 12 months — one spot decrease than their 2020 results of third.

Speaking on Drive to Survive, McLaren boss Zak Brown stated the distinction between third and fourth within the group standings, in financial phrases, is “tens of millions of dollars”. He additionally mirrored on his shock at how poorly Ricciardo tailored to life at his new dwelling, particularly referencing the Monaco debacle.

“I’ve never experienced this situation where you see one car finishing third and the other not competitive,” Brown stated.

“Daniel struggled, which surprised us, because Monaco is kind of his home race, he’s won it before.

“I don’t think he yet feels quite comfortable with the car. For sure, that’s frustrating, it’s thrown us a curveball.”

In an interview with Netflix, Ricciardo stated: “This sport, it definitely has the ability to rip your heart out, from one day to the next.”

Before the primary race of 2021 Ricciardo optimistically predicted an “array of podiums” by season’s finish — however he managed that feat simply as soon as, in Italy.

At his lowest ebb after one other poor consequence, Ricciardo is shattered and doesn’t wish to face questions from journalists.

“What’s the fine if I don’t do media?” he asks a McLaren staffer. “It’s embarrassing.”

Ricciardo’s former boss at Red Bull, Christian Horner, is filmed asking a McLaren group member why issues had been going so unsuitable for Ricciardo.

In the second episode of the brand new Drive to Survive season, F1 broadcaster Jennie Gow summed up the temper surrounding the Aussie, with so many individuals feeling sorry for the great man of the grid.

“Everybody wants to know what’s happened to Daniel Ricciardo,” Gow says.

“Everything you hoped Daniel would bring to the team has disappeared. It’s heartbreaking.”